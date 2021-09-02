Second level pupils to learn about consent and Coco’s Law in new module

The junior justice Minister is urging people to ‘break the chain of sharing intimate images’.
The department has launched a new campaign highlighting the impact sharing such images has on victims.
Coco’s Law, signed in February, made the practice illegal, with a penalty of up to 7 years in prison.
Junior minister Hildegarde Naughton says there will be online tools for second level students to learn about image-based sexual abuse.
“There’s an online platform called Webwise which will raise awareness around issues like this.
“There’s going to be a module on Coco’s Law for third year to fifth year students in second level education.
“I think it’s really important to get that message out earlier.”