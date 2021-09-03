Senior Hurling Manager successor proposal for Wexford GAA

News Desk Sport, News

Wexford GAA have announced that they will be proposing Darragh Egan as new Senior Hurling Manager to the County Board for ratification later this month.

Egan is a native of Kiladangan, Co. Tipperary who has won two All-Ireland titles as a player for Tipp and was a selector and coach in Liam Sheedy’s backroom team, winning an All-Ireland in 2019.

He’s principal in Kiladangan National School – and is heavily involved in Kiladangan GAA Club.

In a statment to South East Radio, Operations Manager Gavin O Donovan confirmed the news saying; “we hope that you will join us in making Darragh welcome in Wexford and integrating him into the Wexford GAA family.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

More News