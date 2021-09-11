SER Sports Hour Saturday 11th September with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we brought you the earth shattering news that Oulart The Ballagh had been relegated from the Senior Hurling championship.

They fell at the hands of St Martins who will stay at hurling’s top table for another year.

Joe O’Connor from the Piercestown men discussed the game with Liam Spratt and looked ahead to the football championship where Martins will hope to improve.

We also caught up with Paudie Foley who steered last year’s Intermediate champions Crossabeg Ballymurn to safety with a one point win over Fethard St Mogues.

Paudie told Liam about the joy he felt being able to dedicate himself to the club this season after stepping away from the Wexford panel.

We also looked ahead to tomorrow’s All Ireland Premier Junior Camogie final where Wexford will take on Armagh with the title on the line.

Captain Ciara Donohoe and manager Alan Brennan previewed that game and know that it would be the perfect way to cap off a resurgent year for Wexford camogie.

And finally, Bannow’s MMA star Brian Moore joined us to look ahead to his massive bout at Bellator 269 against Nikita Mikhailov.

The “Pikeman” discussed his love for his home place, his early years as a GAA player and why he’s benefitting from starting combat sports later in life.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Joe O’Connor on St Martins win over Oulart:

Paudie Foley on surviving senior hurling and his love for Crossabeg Ballymurn:

Ciara Donohoe looks ahead to the All Ireland Premier Junior Camogie final against Armagh:

Wexford manager Alan “Butty” Brennan looks back on a brilliant year for Wexford camogie and All Ireland glory in sight:

Brian Moore discusses MMA and Bellator 269:

