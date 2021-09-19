SER Sports Hour Saturday 18th September with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we brought you reaction as Halfway House Bunclody and Oylegate Glenbrien booked their places in the Courtyard Ferns Intermediate Hurling Final.

Selector with Bunclody Rory Kinsella and Oylegate coach MJ Reck discussed their semi final wins over Kilrush Askamore and St James’ respectively.

We also built up to the Pettits Senior Hurling final as Raparees take on St Anne’s of Rathangan on Sunday.

Our hurling analyst Billy Byrne looked at the strengths of both sides and outlined his delight at the jubilee celebrations for the 1996 All Ireland winning team.

Gorey Rangers head coach and chairman Tony McCarthy joined us to look at the local soccer season and the opening of their new astro pitch.

And Dave Keena spoke to trainer Gordon Elliott on his return to racing and looked ahead to the Listowel Harvest Festival.

You can listen into the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Rory Kinsella on HWH Bunclody booking their county final spot:

Oylegate Glenbrien’s MJ Reck on their semi final win over St James’:

Billy Byrne previews the SHC final between Raparees and St Annes:

Tony McCarthy of Gorey Rangers on helping the community and the LFA Junior Cup:

Gordon Elliott looks ahead to Listowel and getting back on the track:

