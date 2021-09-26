SER Sports Hour Saturday 25th September with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we spoke to the new coach with the Enniscorthy Rugby Club Ben Manion.

The Aussie is a well travelled student of the game, he discussed the return of the AIL next week, what we can learn from the schools game and talks about problems affecting the game in the Southern Hemisphere.

We also chatted to Enniscorthy golfer Paul Conroy who is making waves on the college golf scene in the USA.

A student in Tennessee, Paul discussed his summer flying back to finish well in Irish tournaments, his inclusion in the Spirit International in November and why the Ryder Cup isn’t finished for Europe just yet.

And we caught up with Margarite Furlong of the Bree Hunt ahead of their first Point to Point meeting of the season.

She looked at the preparations to get Monksgrange ready for the new season, what restrictions are in place for fans and why Wexford is ruling the roost between the flags.

