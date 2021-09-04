SER Sports Hour Saturday 4th September with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from the new Wexford Senior Hurling manager Darragh Egan after he was announced as Davy Fitzgerald’s successor on Friday.

The Tipperary man discussed his hurling philosophy with our man Liam Spratt and about his first impressions as an outsider coming into the hot seat.

The Wexford Ladies Footballers are in action in the All Ireland Intermediate final against Westmeath on Sunday.

The game will be live on South East Radio from 1:45 with reaction on Sunday’s Sports Hour.

During the week, we caught up with manager Lizzy Kent as she looks forward to the clash at Croke Park.

We also heard from experienced players Roisin Murphy and Sarah Merrigan as they look to bring a first intermediate title back to Slaneyside.

New Wexford Senior Hurling manager Darragh Egan on taking over the main job:

Manager Lizzy Kent ahead of the All Ireland Intermediate Final at Croke Park:

Roisin Murphy and Sarah Merrigan pre Westmeath:

