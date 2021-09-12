SER Sports Hour Sunday 12th September with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we brought you the joy and elation from the Wexford Junior camogie team after they were crowned All Ireland champions.

A come from behind 1-14 to 1-11 victory over Armagh means the trophy is coming home to Slaneyside and we spoke to captain Ciara Donohoe, player of the match Ciara Banville and manager Alan “Butty” Brennan.

Rapparees and St Anne’s are our pairing for the Pettits Senior Hurling championship final as wins over Glynn Barntown and Shelmaliers.

Two exciting games and the brains trust behind our finalists Declan Ruth and Doc O’Connor kept their cards close to their chest as they looked to bring home the Dr Bowe Cup.

And WexfordFC will take on St Patrick’s Athletic in the FAI Cup Quarter Final on Friday evening.

To help us build up to that game, we spoke to former league winner with Pats and current WexfordFC player/coach Lorcan Fitzgerald.

You can listen to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Ciara Donohoe Post All Ireland:

Ciara Banville Post All Ireland:

Alan Brennan Post All Ireland:

Declan Ruth of Raparees ahead of the Senior Hurling final:

Doc O’Connor reflects on their semi final win over Shelmaliers:

Lorcan Fitzgerald of Wexford FC on the FAI Cup Quarter Final:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email