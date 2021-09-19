SER Sports Hour Sunday 19th September with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour, we saluted the Pettits Senior Hurling champions of 2021, the Rapparees.

They took home the title after a 6-18 to 1-17 win over St Anne’s of Rathangan.

We brought you all the reaction from the man of the match Alan Tobin, the captain Kevin Foley, the veteran Mossy Mahon and the man with the plan Declan Skippy Ruth.

Horeswood were also county champions for 2021 as they took home the Permanent TSB Junior Championship with a 1-24 to 0-15 win over Kilmore.

Manager Roger Ennis helped mastermind the victory and he looked back on their successful year.

We also chatted with a young man who will represent this county in the Poc Fada competition next weekend.

Callum Quirke of St Martins explained how the contest works, what kind of training you can do for it and also discussed the Piercestown men’s escape from relegation.

And Wexford jockey Sean Flanagan took a look at the big races coming up this week at the Listowel Harvest Festival.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Rapparees Man of the Match winner Alan Tobin:

Captain on the day Kevin Foley:

Veteran of the 1998 and 2001 losing finals but winner today Mossy Mahon:

Winning manager Declan Ruth on bringing home Dr Bowe:

Roger Ennis of Horeswood on their Junior final win:

Callum Quirke on representing Wexford at the Poc Fada contest in 2021:

Sean Flanagan on Listowel:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email