SER Sports Hour Sunday 26th September with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from the Intermediate hurling champions for 2021 Oylegate Glenbrien.

Manager MJ Reck, his son Damien and man of the match Podge Doran spoke of their delight in winning another title and heading into the senior ranks next year.

St Fintan’s stopped Oylegate from doing the double by winning the Junior A hurling championship by 17 points to 1-9.

Successful manager Liam Pettitt, captain Jim Rossiter and former point to point jockey Jamie Codd described what that win means for the county’s smallest parish.

Wexford Youths star Nicola Sinnott joined us to look back on a monstrous 7-1 win over Athlone on Saturday night.

She described the influence of new manager Stephen Quinn, the youngsters who are shining at the club and why they are gunning for Peamount United in the FAI Women’s Cup semi final.

And finally we paid tribute to a Wexford boxing great in Mick Quigley who passed away at the age of 87.

An old friend and sparring partner Enda Killeen joined the show to remember fondly one of the great gentlemen of the sweet science.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

