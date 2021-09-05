SER Sports Hour Sunday 5th September with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from the Wexford ladies football manager Lizzy Kent as her side were comprehensively beaten in the All Ireland Intermediate final.

Westmeath strolled to a deserved victory 4-19 to 0-6 but Lizzy says they’re at the start of a journey and can be proud of their efforts this year.

We brought you that game live on South East Radio and you can hear the thoughts of our pundits Leona Tector and Kate Kelly.

We also heard from Rowan White of Glynn Barntown as they marched on in the Pettits Senior Hurling championship with a win over Faythe Harriers in the quarter final.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Wexford boss Lizzy Kent following the All Ireland intermediate defeat to Westmeath:

All Ireland final roundup with Leona Tector and Kate Kelly:

Rowan White of Glynn Barntown following their 1-22 to 1-17 over Faythe Harriers:

