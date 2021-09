There are growing fears among employers throughout Wexford regarding shortage of staff and, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sector.

That’s according to Emma Dunphy from County Wexford Chamber.

The situation has been made worse by the impact of the pandemic.

Emma Dunphy says the Government needs to step in and address the issue.

There are also problems in other sectors across Wexford including in the building trade, but the hospitality sector is of most concern.

