Suckler cow numbers drop despite overall rise in CSO figures

The number of suckler cows in the country was over 40,000 lower in June 2021 compared to 12 months previously.

That’s according to the latest livestock survey figures from the CSO.

The study shows that the number of so called ‘other cows’ (almost all of which are sucklers) dropped by 43,000 to just over 940,000.

That’s a decrease of around 4.4%.

Earlier this year, the Department of Agriculture confirmed plans to limit farmers from increasing suckler cow numbers in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme under the next CAP.

Total cattle numbers were up by 44,500 in June of this year compared to the same month of 2020, for a slight increase of 0.6%.

