Suicide prevention is in the spotlight today.

Today marks World Suicide Prevention Day.

Ferns Diocesan Youth Service will be setting up on Wexford Quay with the “Help me through the night Mental Health Pop Up Café” this afternoon to help raise awareness.

FDYS building in Wexford will be going yellow tonight as well as the pop up cafe.

Siobhain Mc Mahon from FDYS is urging us all to make ourselves more aware of mental health difficulties and to get the message out that help is available.

Meanwhile Pieta House is encouraging people to start conversations about mental health.

Latest figures from the CSO show 437 people died by suicide in Ireland in 2018.

Tom McEvoy, Funding and Advocacy Manager with Pieta House, is encouraging people to reach out to anyone they’re worried about:

