Summer in the sunny Southeast is over

It’s official. Summer and the reasonably fine weather in the South East that we have been experiencing is over and we are now facing in to autumn.

Speaking to Southeast Radio News, Meteorologist Liz Coleman says a cooler polar air flow is forecast over the next few days.

This will bring a mixture of some heavy showers with some sunny spells also.

Noticeably cooler with highs in the mid to low teens.

There will also be strong winds at times.

Tomorrow will be the best day this week with some good sunny spells.

