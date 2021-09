Eirgrid is warning Ireland won’t have enough electricity to meet demand for the next five winters, if action isn’t taken.

The company says it’s due to the closure of older power plants and a rise in demand for electricity.

Eirgid is warning this winter will be challenging, with possible power outages.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan admits it will be a struggle for a few years but says it’s manageable.

