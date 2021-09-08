Three dead following suspected double murder suicide Kerry last night

Three people are dead following a suspected double murder suicide in Co Kerry.

The bodies of two men and one woman, all from the same family, were found at a house near Lixnaw.

Gardaí were called to a house near the village of last evening where they found the body of a woman in her 60s and her son, a man in his 20s inside the house with gunshot wounds.

They, then found the body of the father, a man in his 60’s, outside, at the back of the house.

He had also been shot and a firearm has been recovered at the scene.

The scene has been preserved and the office of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been contacted.

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shootings

it’s being treated as a double murder and a suicide but investigations are still at an early stage.

Officers are now trying to confirm the timeline and exact nature of what happened.

