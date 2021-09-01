Ticket sales for Wexford Festival Opera to increase for 70th anniversary

Wexford Festival Opera has today announced that they can now welcome increased audiences this October – in time for its 70th Anniversary Festival.

It will run from the 19th to the 31st of October this year.

A small number of tickets went on sale earlier this year – and additional tickets are to be made available later this month.

Interim CEO of Wexford Festival Opera Randall Shannon says this is the news they’ve been waiting for.

“We’ve been planning the festival based on having 200 people attend each performance so we’ve only been able to sell to our members.

“Now, we can have double that, have up to 60% capacity and open up sales to everybody.

“The box office will open on September 13th so it’s very exciting.”

