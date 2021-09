Almost €200,000 worth of tobacco has been seized at Rosslare Europort.

Revenue officers seized 315kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco yesterday after searching a vehicle that had disembarked from the Cherbourg ferry.

The haul had an estimated retail value of more than €197,000.

A UK national in his 20’s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

It follows two other major cash seizures at the port this month as two men were questioned after almost €25,000 was discovered during two searches.

