Tomorrow’s strike by school secretaries and caretakers deferred

A national one-day strike by school secretaries and caretakers, due to take place tomorrow, has been deferred.

The union Fórsa says it’s after the Department of Education made significant concessions in a Workplace Relations Commission-brokered negotiation yesterday.

Fórsa says the department conceded all school secretaries should be placed on the public service clerical officer scale, bringing an end to a two-tier pay system.

The union says work remains to be done on the details of a similar package for caretakers, but the department agreed the same principles would apply.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email