Efforts are underway to help Traveller girls unlock their potential in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Maths.

A new project will give them a chance to learn about STEM subjects to help their educational future.

Kinia is launching the initiative today which will feature 5 girls from the Travelling community who have struggled with these subjects.

Coordinator of the project, Seamus O’Fatharta says they will be given practical training in STEM.

