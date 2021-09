Two men have appeared in court charged with rioting and throwing petrol bombs the night Lyra McKee was murdered in Derry.

29 year old Patrick Gallagher of Gartan Square in Derry and 24 year old Jude McCrory of Magowan Park in the city, appeared via video link.

They were granted bail under strict conditions.

Three men in total have already been charged with the murder of the journalist.

Another two have been charged with rioting and other offences.

