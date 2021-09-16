Two questioned following major cash seizure at Rosslare Europort

Two men have been questioned after almost €25,000 in cash was seized during two separate operations at Rosslare Europort.
Revenue officers discovered €10,500 cash after searching an Irish registered vehicle intending to board a ferry to Bilbao.
A Spanish man in his 40s was questioned in relation to the seizure.
In a separate operation, a man in his 50’s was questioned after €14,460 in cash was discovered inside an Irish registered freight vehicle that had disembarked a ferry from Bilbao
No further information available as investigations are ongoing.