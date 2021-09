Two water treament plants in County Wexford will be upgraded over the next few months.

Irish Water have announced that work will be conducted at the facilities in Wellingtonbridge and Grahormac in Tagoat to help deal with increased capacity.

It’s hoped that the upgrades will allow local authorities to allow further housing developments in these areas as a result.

Details of the current Capital Investment Plan and planned investments in each county will be published in the coming weeks.

