Those in the Defence Forces who post homophobic and extremist messages on social media should feel the full weight of military and civil law.

That’s according to an officers union, following reports the army’s examining social media, for evidence of homophobia and extremism in the ranks.

It’s also reported to be investigating whether serving members are posting anti vaccine content online.

Conor King, General Secretary of Raco says defence force members are also susceptible to misinformation.

