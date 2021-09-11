Virtual Hugs Hero to be honoured with major award

Seven year old Late Late show star Adam King is set to receive the Pride of Cork award.

The Killeagh native raised over €266,000 for Cork University Hospital and Temple Street Hospital through the sale of special Virtual Hugs Valentine’s Day cards.

Adam, who has a rare lifelong genetic bone condition has already received praise from Taoiseach Micheál Martin and US President Joe Biden.

Organisers of the award say Adam is being honoured for inspiring the nation at a time of great uncertainty and difficulty.

