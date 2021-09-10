Visiting restrictions remain in place for certain wards at Wexford General

Wexford General Hospital say they will continue to postpone visits to some areas of the hospital due to Covid 19.

Restrictions are in place for visiting patients in the Joseph’s, Aidan’s, Florence’s and Bridget’s wards.

Visiting on compassionate grounds can still be arranged with the Clinical Nurse Manager or Nurse in Charge of the affected wards.

No date has been given for the lifting of these restrictions which were introduced on Tuesday evening.

Hospital management have thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time.

There are currently 9 Covid 19 patients at Wexford General with 2 people in intensive care with the virus.

