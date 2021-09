Walk in vaccinations will once again be available in Enniscorthy this weekend.

Anyone wishing to receive a jab without an appointment can do so at the Astro Active Centre from 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

This service will only be available to those over the age of 16 and attendees will receive a first or second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccines at the Kilanerin Community Centre will remain appointment only for the foreseeable future.

