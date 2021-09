Teenagers are being warned about a social media scam which blackmails them for cash.

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents where boys were sexually coerced to send explicit photos of themselves, before being blackmailed.

Explicit images are sent to the boys and in turn the boys are encouraged to reciprocate with images of themselves.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email