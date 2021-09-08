Water supply disruption expected for Enniscorthy due to overnight works

Residents in Enniscorthy and the surrounding areas will experience supply problems with their water overnight.

A reservoir replenishment is due to take place tonight which will mean water systems will be turned off from 11pm to 5am tomorrow morning.

Households in Enniscorthy town as well as areas such as Davidstown and Glenbrien will be affected by the shut off.

Wexford County Council are warning that discolouration and pressure fluctuation may arise as a result of the works.

Separately, a burst water main between Kilrane and Tagoat will affect supply to residents until 5pm today.

