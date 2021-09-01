Water supply disruption on the cards for North Wexford residents

Irish Water are warning service users that there will be supply disruptions in North Wexford this evening

In a tweet this afternoon, they say repairs to a burst water main may affect residents in Gorey, Ballycanew, Killenagh, Ballygarrett and Monamolin.

Crews are working to return the supply but there has been no estimated restoration time as of yet.

There are also restoration works underway in the Curracloe area with supply expected to be returned this evening while mains flushing will take place in Rosslare Harbour on Friday evening.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email