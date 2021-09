Wexford County Council are warning residents in the Rosslare Harbour and Strand areas that there will be service disruptions to their water supply today.

Mains flushing will take place until 6pm this evening at Rosslare Strand while water works will be ongoing in Rosslare Harbour also until 6pm.

There are warnings that discolouration may occur due to the works and residents are advised not to drink the water until it runs clear.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email