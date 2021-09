Waterford City has been crowned the best place to live in Ireland for 2021.

The capital of the Deise County was awarded the honour by the Irish Times after a four month search with 470 places nominated across all 32 counties.

Judges were impressed with it’s walkable city centre, affordable accommodation and the city’s pandemic response.

Gorey was the only Wexford town to make the list but was eliminated at the long list stage.

