Gardai are appealing for information on a 16 year old boy reported missing from his home in Co Waterford.

Jimmy O’Reilly was last seen in Williamstown on the 20th of August.

He’s described as 5 foot 5 in height, of broad build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Jimmy was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email