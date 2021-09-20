Wexford County Council apologises over the quality of water in Gorey

The Director of services for Wexford County Council, Eamon Hore has apologised to the people of Gorey for the failure at Creagh water treatment plant last month.

A full investigation is now under way involving Wexford County Council and Irish Water following contamination of the public water supply between August 19th and the 24th

The incident was not reported until the 26 August after over 50 people had presented with illness.

A number of them had to receive hospital treatment.

Independent TD Verona Murphy has hit out at the CEO of Wexford County Council Tom Enwright.

She said the book at the door of Mister Enwright and she doesn’t want to see someone being used as a scapegoat.

Deputy Murphy says people must feel in the knowledge that our water supply coming to our taps is of the utmost quality

