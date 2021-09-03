Wexford County Council will have a role to play in Housing For All plan – O’Brien

The Government’s new Housing For All plan will create 27,000 new construction jobs according to the Housing Minister.

The €20 billion plan promises to deliver 33,000 homes a year on average, rising to 40,000.

However a lack of workers will make it impossible to ramp that up very soon.

Speaking to South East Radio Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says its up to local authorities now to deliver.

“I have set a target for us of 90,000 social homes at least between now and 2030 and I intend to achieve that.

“I’ve tooled up our local authorities to do that and our councillors have a big role to play in that too.

“In Wexford, the council is both the planning and housing authority.

“So I expect the councillors here to give them the job now because I’m giving them the resources to do it.”

