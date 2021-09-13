Wexford farmers can now map their farms for free

Over 3,900 farmers throughout Wexford can now map their farms for free in a matter of minutes.

Farm Maps by Herdwatch is a simple way for farmers to create maps of their farms using satellite imagery directly on their phone.

Fields can then be named and colour coded based on what they are used for.

The service also enables farmers to create paddocks and spray records for farm compliance, eliminating paperwork and allowing them to make better and quicker decisions.

Land size is automatically calculated, providing farmers with the area of their field in hectares and acres as they create the map. In just two weeks, Herdwatch members mapped over 40,000 acres of farmland in the app.

The company estimates this service could provide substantial savings to farmers as traditional farm mapping services can cost hundreds of euro.

They also says that this mapping service will facilitate the use of more advanced features they are currently developing, including environmental tools which will provide precision soil health solutions as well as details around fertiliser usage and carbon management.

