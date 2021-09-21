Wexford Gardaí received 770 domestic abuse calls so far this year

Gardaí in Wexford have dealt with 770 domestic abuse incidents in the past 9 months.

Almost 25,000 were reported to the force nationwide between the start of this year, and September 9th.

That’s works out at almost 100 domestic abuse incident calls every day this year.

Dublin, Cork, Louth and Galway have recorded the highest figures.

Noeline Blackwell, from the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre doesn’t think the problem has reduced since Covid restrictions started to ease.

“We are still hearing a worryingly high level of intimate partner abuse

“We are hearing about sexual violence and we are still hearing about far too much of that.

“We are not seeing a reduction.”

