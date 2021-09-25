Wexford has a new millionaire after last night’s Lotto win

Wexford’s lottery success in recent months has continued with another victory for the county last night.

A Daily Million player got their weekend off to an incredible start after scooping the top prize of €1,000,000 in the 9pm draw.

The winning store where the Quick Pick ticket was purchased will be revealed in the coming days.

The winning numbers were: 02, 05, 08, 11, 15, 31 and the bonus was 23.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place.

They can contact the National Lottery on 1800 666 222 and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Wexford players had previously been successful in nabbing €108,714 in January and over €116,000 in July.

