Wexford Hotels among those with loss of 5.3 billion euro

The Covid-19 pandemic led to Irish hotels across the country losing a combined total of 5.3 billion euro in revenue.

That’s according to the Irish Hotels Federation, which says there was a 55 per cent drop in revenues for 2021 compared to pre-Covid levels.

The group says business has been exceptionally poor so far this year, with occupancy levels averaging 22 per cent to the end of August.

It says an extremely challenging nine months still lie ahead, with booking levels falling sharply in the absence of overseas visitors.

