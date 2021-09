A rain and thunderstorm warning has been issued for the entire country for the next 24 hours.

The status yellow alert is in place until midday tomorrow.

Met Eireann says scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms can be expected.

There’s also a risk of localised flooding where the rain is heaviest.

