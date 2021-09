A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for most of the country.

The only counties the alert will not impact are Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cork.

Heavy, potentially thundery downpours are expected across the rest of the country until 9 o’clock tonight.

Met Eireann is warning localised flooding may form where the rain is heaviest.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email