Wexford make 2 changes ahead of All Ireland final clash on Sunday

The Wexford Ladies Footballers have announced 2 changes to their starting 15 for this weekend’s All Ireland final.

The experienced Kellie Kearney and Sadbh McCarthy come in for Derbhla Doyle and Katie White for Sunday’s game against Westmeath.

Manager Lizzy Kent says having such an experienced squad means everyone is ready to step up in Croke Park

“There will always be people pushing and putting their hands up for certain positions and that’s what we’ve asked for in the last couple of weeks.

“There’s certainly a couple who have put their hands up and said ‘pick me’.

“We’ve been delighted with the application from the girls and it’s always important to have that mix of youth and experience and this squad has that.”

Wexford’s team v Westmeath in the TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Final:

Sarah Merrigan; Loren Doyle, Aisling Halligan, Sadbh McCarthy; Clara Donnelly, Shauna Murphy, Sarah Harding-Kenny; Kellie Kearney, Roisin Murphy; Sherene Hamilton, Catriona Murray, Ciara Banville; Ailis Neville, Aisling Murphy (capt.), Amy Wilson.

That game will be Live on South East Radio with full commentary and analysis from 1:45 on Sunday.

