1,181 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening.

The five-day moving average has dropped to 1,401, down almost 80 from four days ago.

Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan have the highest 14-day incidence rates in the country, while Wexford now stands at the second lowest.

309 Covid patients are in hospital, down 12 from yesterday, while the ICU figure is up two to 60.

At home in Wexford General Hospital, there are currently 11 people being treated with Covid, 2 if which are in ICU.

