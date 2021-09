Wexford now has the lowest 7-day, Incidence per 100,000 population.

The number of cases confirmed in the county in the last 14 days now stands at 435.

The 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Co Monaghan is nearly three times the national average, while Donegal’s is the second highest.

332 Covid patients are in hospital today, down three from yesterday, with 56 in intensive care.

In Wexford General Hospital there are currently 10 patients with Covid-19, 2 of which are in ICU.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email