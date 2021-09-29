Wexford now has the lowest 7 day incidence rate of Covid-19 per 100,000 population in Ireland.

Latest figures from the Department of Health show the 5 day moving average of cases in the county now stands at 19.

Overall the country’s highest incidence rate is in Carlow which is almost four times that of Wexford’s.

That’s followed by Donegal, Longford and Cavan.

Last night, 300 people were in hospital with the virus and 63 people were being treated in ICU.

At home in Wexford General Hospital there are currently 7 people being treated with Covid-19, 1 of which is in ICU.

1,499 new cases of Covid-19 were reported last night.

There were 341 fewer cases of Covid-19 among 5 to 12 year old’s last week than the previous seven days.

Professor Philip Nolan, from NPHET, says the figure fell from 2,207 to 1,866, which is a 15% decrease.

He says cases in this age-group are similar to the level before schools returned despite a three-fold increase in testing since then.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email