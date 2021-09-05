Wexford outclassed as Westmeath march to All Ireland Intermediate title

Wexford Ladies Football boss Lizzy Kent has promised her side will take lessons from their sobering All Ireland Intermediate final defeat.

Westmeath were crowned champions and justified their favourites tag with a 4-19 to 0-6 victory in Croke Park.

Leona Archibold, Lucy McCartan, Sarah Dillon and Anna Jones scored the goals for the Lake County who easily swept aside the challenge of the Wexford girls.

Speaking to South East Radio, manager Lizzy Kent says her girls were second best today.

“Sometimes you have to tip your hat and say you were beaten by a better team.

“We knew that today we’d need to turn up and get a really good performance which we didn’t quite get in the first half.

“We knew we were going to have a task on our hands with Westmeath but yeah it’s a real learning for us today.

“We just didn’t come out of the blocks and Westmeath certainly did.”

