Wexford rules the roost at National Ploughing Championships

Wexford farmers are celebrating this morning as two ploughing champions made their way home from Ratheniska.

Multiple time champion Martin Kehoe from Clongeen became the National Senior Conventional Ploughing Champion while Kilmuckridge man Dan Donnelly won the Senior Reversible Contest.

They make a formidable team having won gold for Ireland in the 2019 European championships in the same categories

The National Ploughing Championships were not open to the general public this year arising out of Pandemic restrictions.

The site was limited to 1,000 per day for the three days including participants.

Under normal circumstances 100,000 people per day attend the championships.

The event will be held again next year in Ratheniska with organisers hoping that conditions will allow for more participants and attendees.

