Wexford students face costs of up to €11 ,000 for accommodation

Some students in Wexford are facing costs of up to €11 ,000 for on-campus accommodation over the next year.

The cost of on-campus student accommodation has risen to €1,300 a month in some colleges.

Trinity College Dublin and University of Limerick are both increasing their rates for the new term.

UCD’s cheapest option is close to 7 thousand for first years and goes up to 11,100 for some returning students.

Trinity’s rates can be as high as €8,500, an increase of 2 per cent, while UL has put prices up with some accommodation costing €7,200.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email