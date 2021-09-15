Wexford TD hits out at lack of homecare support for families

Wexford TD Verona Murphy has hit out at the lack of homecare packages in the county and nationwide.

The shortages have forced many elderly people in to nursing homes unnecessarily while a homecare package could let them live fulfilled lives at home.

Speaking on Morning Mix says the government have not been pro active in solving staff shortages.

“We have people in situations where their loved ones are in hospital and they are unable to take them home because of the lack of homecare support hours.

“Just to be very clear, this has nothing to do with the carers who are currently delivering support, they are wonderful and are indispensable for the families.

“The reality is the Government have not been proactive in actually recruiting people.”

