Wexford TD welcomes plans to aid fleeing Afghans following Taliban takeover

Up to 500 people fleeing Afghanistan will be allowed to come to Ireland following the takeover of the Taliban.

Under the plans, Afghans who are already living here can bring their close family members to reside with them.

They will be allowed to live and work here.

The Department of Justice is providing practical support by way of issuing visas or visa letters in lieu to this cohort to facilitate their travel to Ireland.

Wexford TD and Minister James Browne outlined the positive approach taken by officials to expedite applications from Afghan nationals under existing immigration schemes.

“Under our existing immigration schemes, we have supported hundreds of at-risk Afghans to gain residence permission in Ireland.

“In addition to the visas for the 400 Afghan people granted ‘programme refugee’ status by Minister O’Gorman, my Department has granted family reunification permission to 108 Afghan family members under the terms of the International Protection Act 2015, and approved 162 join family visa applications for Afghan nationals.

“Combined with the 500 available places on the programme that we are announcing today, this represents a very high level of support for the 1,200 strong Afghan community currently living in Ireland.”

